Five-day weather forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 02:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology forecasts weather over the coming five days to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM for the coming five days: Friday: Partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over eastern areas extending over some internal and southern areas with a chance of convective rainy clouds by afternoon.

Wind: Moderate easterly to southeasterly, becoming northeasterly freshening at times with convective clouds, causing blowing dust and sands, with a speed of 22 – 35, reaching 50 km/hr.

Saturday: Partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas with a chance of convective clouds by afternoon.

Wind: Slight to moderate southeasterly, becoming northwesterly by afternoon, freshening at times, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sunday: Humid in the morning over coasts especially northwards and fog or mist may form, becoming partly cloudy to fair in general, Clouds appear east and southwards by afternoon.

Temperatures tend to rise slightly during daytime.

Wind: Moderate southeasterly to northeasterly freshening, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.

Monday: Fair to partly cloudy in general, with a probability of convective clouds formation over the eastern mountains by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Tuesday: Humid in the morning especially westwards and Fair to partly cloudy in general, with a probability of convective clouds formation over the eastern mountains by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate southwesterly, becoming northeasterly, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.

