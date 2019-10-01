UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five-day Weather Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Five-day weather forecast

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology forecasts weather over the coming five days to be cloudy with a probability of convective clouds eastward and south of the country.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM for the coming five days: Tuesday: Humid with mist by morning especially northward, becoming fair to partly cloudy with a probability of convective clouds eastward and south of the country.

Wind: light to Moderate Southwesterly becoming northeasterly by afternoon freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Fair in general and partly cloudy at times over some eastern areas with a probability of convective clouds by afternoon.

Wind: Slight to moderate southwesterly, becoming northeasterly by afternoon, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 25 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wind: light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly freshening at times, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Humid by morning especially northward with appearing cloudy eastward by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Humid in the morning especially westwards and May fog or mist formation, with appearing of clouds formation eastward maybe convective.

Wind: Light to moderate southwesterly, becoming northeasterly, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.

