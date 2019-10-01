Five-day Weather Forecast
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology forecasts weather over the coming five days to be cloudy with a probability of convective clouds eastward and south of the country.
Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM for the coming five days: Tuesday: Humid with mist by morning especially northward, becoming fair to partly cloudy with a probability of convective clouds eastward and south of the country.
Wind: light to Moderate Southwesterly becoming northeasterly by afternoon freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 38 km/hr.
Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Wednesday: Fair in general and partly cloudy at times over some eastern areas with a probability of convective clouds by afternoon.
Wind: Slight to moderate southwesterly, becoming northeasterly by afternoon, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 25 km/hr.
Sea: Slight to Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Wind: light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly freshening at times, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.
Sea: Slight to Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Friday: Humid by morning especially northward with appearing cloudy eastward by afternoon.
Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.
Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Saturday: Humid in the morning especially westwards and May fog or mist formation, with appearing of clouds formation eastward maybe convective.
Wind: Light to moderate southwesterly, becoming northeasterly, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.