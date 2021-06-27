UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead In New Mexico Hot Air Balloon Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:45 AM

Five dead in New Mexico hot air balloon crash

NEW MEXICO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) A hot air balloon crashed in an Albuquerque, New Mexico, neighborhood on Saturday, killing five people after apparently being blown into power lines by the wind and catching fire, police said.

The pilot and three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The fourth passenger was transported to an Albuquerque hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The basket crashed on a street corner in the city's West Side neighborhood near a pharmacy, about six miles (10 km) west of the Albuquerque International Sunport Airport, according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The balloon separated from the basket after it crashed and landed elsewhere, police said.

The ages of the victims are between 40 and 60 years old, police said, but no Names were released. No one on the ground was injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Albuquerque Mexico From Airport

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.68 million

17 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 27, 2021 in Pakistan

32 minutes ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics is world’s first big p ..

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Four die in US hot air balloon accident

10 hours ago

Spectator to be sued after Tour de France crash

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.