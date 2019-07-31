UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Emirati Nurses Complete Training In US Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:30 PM

Five Emirati nurses complete training in US hospital

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The second edition of Future Medical Stars, a collaborative initiative between Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, VPS Healthcare and Fatima College of Health Sciences, came to a conclusion after five Emirati nurses returned from a two-week intensive medical research observership, working alongside field experts in the Unites States.

The medical initiative which exposed students to the diverse field of medical research, took place at the world-renowned Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the prestigious Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, saw each student review programs that consisted of various medical practices with particular focus on cancer research including radiology, oncology, neurology, proton therapy and pharmacy.

Abdullah Al Neyadi, board Member of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association stated, "Everyone at Al Bayt Mitwahid are immensely proud of the Future Medical stars students for representing themselves and the UAE while in the USA.

The accomplishments of these ambitious medical students gives us great confidence for the future, whilst showcasing our contribution to the UAE’s vision to increase the number of Emirati medical professionals to 10,000 by 2030."

He added, "Alongside our dedicated partners, VPS Healthcare and Fatima College of Health Sciences, we’re determined to provide Emirati students with development opportunities that will ultimately shape the future of the medical sector in the UAE. We would also like to thank the UAE Embassy in Washington DC for their support throughout the program and for extending an invitation to the students for a visit to the Embassy during their time in the United States."

Related Topics

USA Washington UAE Student Visit Philadelphia United States Cancer From

Recent Stories

OIC Signs Agreement for its Mission’s Seat in Mo ..

19 minutes ago

UAE’s warehouse and logistics market to grow at ..

25 minutes ago

Over 40 people charged with rioting in Hong Kong a ..

1 minute ago

Government firm to overcome shortage of houses to ..

1 minute ago

Widespread rains forecast

1 minute ago

Breast feeding week to be observed from Aug 1-7

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.