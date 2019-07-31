Five Emirati nurses complete training in US hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The second edition of Future Medical Stars, a collaborative initiative between Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, VPS Healthcare and Fatima College of Health Sciences, came to a conclusion after five Emirati nurses returned from a two-week intensive medical research observership, working alongside field experts in the Unites States.

The medical initiative which exposed students to the diverse field of medical research, took place at the world-renowned Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the prestigious Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, saw each student review programs that consisted of various medical practices with particular focus on cancer research including radiology, oncology, neurology, proton therapy and pharmacy.

Abdullah Al Neyadi, board Member of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association stated, "Everyone at Al Bayt Mitwahid are immensely proud of the Future Medical stars students for representing themselves and the UAE while in the USA.

The accomplishments of these ambitious medical students gives us great confidence for the future, whilst showcasing our contribution to the UAE’s vision to increase the number of Emirati medical professionals to 10,000 by 2030."

He added, "Alongside our dedicated partners, VPS Healthcare and Fatima College of Health Sciences, we’re determined to provide Emirati students with development opportunities that will ultimately shape the future of the medical sector in the UAE. We would also like to thank the UAE Embassy in Washington DC for their support throughout the program and for extending an invitation to the students for a visit to the Embassy during their time in the United States."