Five Heavy Equipment Vehicles Enter Gaza Strip Through Rafah Crossing For First Time

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 02:00 AM

Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first time

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) GAZA, 19th February, 2025 (WAM) – Five heavy machinery vehicles entered the Gaza Strip today through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Local Palestinian sources confirmed the movement of several debris-clearing vehicles from the Egyptian side of the crossing towards Kerem Shalom, and from there into Gaza.

However, the fate of the mobile homes remains unclear.

Earlier, Israel announced an agreement stipulating the release of four bodies of deceased Israelis on Thursday, in exchange for allowing the entry of heavy equipment and mobile homes into the Gaza Strip.

