Five Heavy Equipment Vehicles Enter Gaza Strip Through Rafah Crossing For First Time
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 02:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) GAZA, 19th February, 2025 (WAM) – Five heavy machinery vehicles entered the Gaza Strip today through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
Local Palestinian sources confirmed the movement of several debris-clearing vehicles from the Egyptian side of the crossing towards Kerem Shalom, and from there into Gaza.
However, the fate of the mobile homes remains unclear.
Earlier, Israel announced an agreement stipulating the release of four bodies of deceased Israelis on Thursday, in exchange for allowing the entry of heavy equipment and mobile homes into the Gaza Strip.
Recent Stories
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad
UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..
WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..
SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with Guatemala
Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement economic ties
UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil
ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global ..
Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two suspects
Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s exports up to $60 billion
AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career counselling open expo
More Stories From Middle East
-
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first time4 minutes ago
-
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad49 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery1 hour ago
-
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre outside U.S2 hours ago
-
WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar'2 hours ago
-
SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with Guatemala2 hours ago
-
Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement economic ties2 hours ago
-
EDGE reveals powerhouse suite of electronic warfare, radar, electro-optical systems at IDEX 20253 hours ago
-
UAE strengthens its sustainability leadership with launch of second edition of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zay ..3 hours ago
-
EDGE signs LoI with Lockheed Martin to explore areas of collaboration in aerospace, defence3 hours ago
-
EDGE to produce CAR 816 Assault Rifle in Malaysia under Ketech Asia Agreement3 hours ago
-
UAE Tour: British Tarling becomes youngest rider to wear Red Jersey3 hours ago