Five Journalists Martyred In Israeli Airstrike In Central Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 04:45 PM

Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) Five journalists were martyred in an Israeli airstrike early Thursday morning in the central Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces targeted a television broadcast vehicle in front of Al-Awda Hospital in the central Nuseirat refugee camp, killing five journalists inside.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate confirmed that one of the martyrs was journalist Ayman Al-Jadi, who arrived at the hospital with his wife, who was about to give birth to their first child.

Since the start of the war on Gaza on 7th October 2023, Israeli forces have killed more than 190 journalists.

Medical sources reported that the death toll in Gaza has risen to 45,361, most of whom are women and children, while 107,803 have been injured.

