Five Medical Staff Killed In Israeli Shelling Of Gaza Hospital

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) Five medical staff and workers at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip were killed and others injured as a result of intense Israeli shelling that targeted the hospital's departments and surrounding areas today.

Palestinian medical sources stated that the Israeli shelling caused these heavy losses among the medical personnel working to save the lives of the wounded and injured, calling for urgent international action to protect the Strip's hospitals from the ongoing Israeli aggression, and to facilitate the entry of medicines and medical supplies into the Strip.

