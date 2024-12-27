Five Medical Staff Killed In Israeli Shelling Of Gaza Hospital
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 01:30 AM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) Five medical staff and workers at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip were killed and others injured as a result of intense Israeli shelling that targeted the hospital's departments and surrounding areas today.
Palestinian medical sources stated that the Israeli shelling caused these heavy losses among the medical personnel working to save the lives of the wounded and injured, calling for urgent international action to protect the Strip's hospitals from the ongoing Israeli aggression, and to facilitate the entry of medicines and medical supplies into the Strip.
Recent Stories
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks
Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables
UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..
Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official
Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan
Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled professionals in public sector d ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital5 minutes ago
-
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility1 hour ago
-
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia1 hour ago
-
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria2 hours ago
-
UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development projects, visits Hatta Wint ..2 hours ago
-
Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque2 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa compound3 hours ago
-
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches international standard carbon Measurement, Reporting, and ..3 hours ago
-
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi grants early access to Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension medication3 hours ago
-
Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque4 hours ago
-
Dubai Finance, PwC Academy sign MoU to launch Tax Professional Certificate4 hours ago