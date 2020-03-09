UrduPoint.com
Five More Coronavirus Patients Recover In UAE: Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:45 PM

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Health Ministry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention today announced the "full recovery" of five further cases from the coronavirus (COVID-19) following hospitalisation.

The ministry said in a statement on Monday that two Emiratis, two Ethiopians, and a Thai national are the latest to recover from the virus, bringing to 12 the total recovered cases in the country.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE’s handling of the cases - from diagnosis until recovery - reflects the strength of its health care system, thanks to the support of the leadership and its concern to provide the highest levels of health care for all.

It added that infected individuals are being dealt with according to the highest health standards, and are kept under observation and the care of specialised medical teams that conform to the standards of the World Health Organisation.

