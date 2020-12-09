Five new countries at IDEX, NAVDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) The Higher Organising Committee for the International Defence Exhibition, IDEX 2021, the Naval Defence Exhibition, NAVDEX 2021, and the International Defence Conference, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, have discussed preparations for the two exhibitions in their fourth meeting. IDEX and NAVDEX will be held from 21 – 25 February 2021 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, with the International Defence Conference being held on 20 February at the ADNOC Business Centre.

The Committee has announced that the exhibitions will see the participation of five new countries for the first time in the history of the exhibitions: Israel, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Portugal, and Azerbaijan. These additions have increased the number of countries taking part in IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 to over 60 nations, with 1,300 defence companies due to take part. Such participation demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s international position and its ability to attract a wide range of nations to participate in one of the globally leading events in the defence sector, in spite of the ongoing conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IDEX 2021, NAVDEX 2021, and the International Defence Conference are organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces. The events showcase the latest developments in the defence sector. They will highlight the latest in military technology, fast-tracking the development of the national defence sector. Additionally, the exhibitions forge new strategic relationships between entities attending the event and major international companies specialised in these sectors.

Both the exhibitions and the conference will be discussing how technological adoption can meet shifting global challenges, as well as discussing strategic development that can contribute toward world peace.

Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX and the International Defence Conference 2021, said: "The UAE is well known as an attractive and safe destination, ready to welcome visitors from across the world. We anticipate a large turnout at IDEX and at NAVDEX, which will be held at the beginning of 2021. In spite of the ongoing challenging global conditions, we are ready to welcome the world once again to Abu Dhabi. The UAE has seen a rapid pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. International participants and visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest in defence and military systems, as well as see some of the most innovative developments in these industries, given the participation of leading international companies.

"

Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al-Balushi, Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX and the International Defence Conference 2021, commented: "IDEX and NAVDEX play a pivotal role in developing both the national and international defence sector. Our previous editions are indicative of the ongoing success that IDEX and NAVDEX have had over their history. As we make our final preparations, we have doubled our efforts and we are cooperating with a range of entities working in both the private and public sectors. Our work is proceeding according to thorough strategies that will facilitate the welcoming of VIPs, participants, guests, and visitors of the exhibitions. We look to ensure the safety and security of our participants, as well as organising an event that befits the international reputation and stature of the UAE."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, commented: "ADNEC's preparations to host the upcoming edition of IDEX 2021, the Naval Defence Exhibition NAVDEX 2021, and the International Defence Conference are well underway. We are continuing to cooperate with a wide range of relevant authorities, and have implemented a wide range of precautionary and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of both visitors and participants. We want to set global benchmarks in the organisation and hosting of international exhibitions, demonstrating Abu Dhabi’s continued status as the region’s capital for business tourism."

The Higher Organising Committee is working with a range of entities in the UAE to develop this strategic event. The Committee is studying a wide range of measures that will facilitate the welcoming of international participants, exhibitors, and visitors, supporting their participation in the upcoming edition. The Committee is looking to ensure the implementation of preventive measures, providing leading health and standards for all attending the exhibition.

The 2021 International Defence Conference, accompanying the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions, will be held for the first time as a hybrid event, bringing together experts and specialists from all over the world virtually and on-ground at the ADNOC Business Centre. Participants will discuss the impact of innovation on the defence sector, alongside exploring how to use technology in the fourth industrial revolution. The conference will demonstrate Abu Dhabi’s leading role in advancing the global defence sector. Furthermore, it will demonstrate how international cooperation can lead to new ways for the global sector to face future challenges.