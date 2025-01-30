Open Menu

Five Skiers Killed In French Alps Avalanches On Off-piste Routes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Five skiers died in two separate avalanches in the French Alps, local media reported on Wednesday.

In the Savoie region of the French Alps, four Norwegian skiers lost their lives in the Val-Cenis area, French newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré and broadcaster TF1 reported, citing the local prefecture.

The group of seven skiers was on an off-piste tour when a massive avalanche struck, sweeping away four of them. Three bodies were recovered at the scene, while a woman, who had been airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a Swiss skier died in a separate avalanche near Vallorcine, north of the Mont Blanc massif. She was reportedly travelling with her father and brother when the avalanche hit, the newspaper Le Figaro reported, citing the public prosecutor. The father of the 30-year-old was unharmed, her brother was taken to hospital for examination.

The prefecture of Haute-Savoie has issued a warning about the heightened risk of avalanches.

On Tuesday, a 55-year-old British skier was also caught in an avalanche in the Mont Blanc region and died.

Related Topics

Dead Died Grenoble Women Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

8 hours ago
 Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Pu ..

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

9 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

9 hours ago
 Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first ha ..

Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..

10 hours ago
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic ..

UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo

10 hours ago
 Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate deci ..

Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision

10 hours ago
 In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting cha ..

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change

10 hours ago
 Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

10 hours ago
 Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil r ..

Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery

10 hours ago
 'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansio ..

'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East