Five Skiers Killed In French Alps Avalanches On Off-piste Routes
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 10:00 AM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Five skiers died in two separate avalanches in the French Alps, local media reported on Wednesday.
In the Savoie region of the French Alps, four Norwegian skiers lost their lives in the Val-Cenis area, French newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré and broadcaster TF1 reported, citing the local prefecture.
The group of seven skiers was on an off-piste tour when a massive avalanche struck, sweeping away four of them. Three bodies were recovered at the scene, while a woman, who had been airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, was later pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, a Swiss skier died in a separate avalanche near Vallorcine, north of the Mont Blanc massif. She was reportedly travelling with her father and brother when the avalanche hit, the newspaper Le Figaro reported, citing the public prosecutor. The father of the 30-year-old was unharmed, her brother was taken to hospital for examination.
The prefecture of Haute-Savoie has issued a warning about the heightened risk of avalanches.
On Tuesday, a 55-year-old British skier was also caught in an avalanche in the Mont Blanc region and died.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China1 minute ago
-
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes1 minute ago
-
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries8 hours ago
-
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'9 hours ago
-
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%9 hours ago
-
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for residential units: ..10 hours ago
-
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo10 hours ago
-
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineering, computer scienc ..11 hours ago
-
UAE leads innovation in rain enhancement: Centre for Western Weather11 hours ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab Health Exhibition11 hours ago
-
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination ..11 hours ago
-
'Palestinian displacement can never be tolerated or allowed': Egyptian President11 hours ago