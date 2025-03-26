FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) With an AED1 million contribution, FIX, the Original Dubai Chocolate, joined a growing list of contributors to the Fathers Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

The contribution by FIX, the Original Dubai Chocolate, is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

The campaign also aims to reinforce the noble values of generosity and deep human solidarity, for which the UAE is known, and create a community-wide movement that supports its aims.

FIX affirmed that the campaign offers a message of hope to less fortunate communities worldwide, reflecting the UAE's deeply ingrained values of generosity.

The company stated, "Contributing to this Ramadan campaign and supporting its goal of providing sustainable healthcare to the underprivileged expresses our profound appreciation for fathers and the vital role they play. FIX, the Original Dubai Chocolate, looks forward to continued collaboration with MBRGI to improve the lives of those most in need."

