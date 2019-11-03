Flag Day a momentous national occasion for societal cohesion and solidarity: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that Flag Day, commemorated on 3rd November every year, is a momentous national occasion for societal cohesion and solidarity, celebrated under the banner of loyalty and love for the nation.

In a statement to mark Flag Day on Sunday, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi said the day represents an important national event to recognise the remarkable achievements and successes of the UAE under the able leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

''We gather today to renew our allegiance to the nation and our determination to pursue our efforts to keep the nation's flag flying high," he said.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi raised the flag during a celebration organised at the Al Qawasim Corniche in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and several Sheikhs and local officials.

''We are proud of the prominent standing reached by the UAE among the countries of the world,'' H.H. added.

Flag Day celebrates His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the president of the country.