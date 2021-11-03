Flag Day a national occasion to renew belonging and loyalty: UAQ Ruler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AI-QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has said that the Flag Day is a national occasion when we renew our belonging to our beloved nation, our loyalty to the wise leadership, and our gratitude to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and our Founding Fathers.

Sheikh Saud noted that the Flag Day, commemorated on 3rd November every year, is a dear occasion to the hearts of our leaders and the UAE nationals, especially that it coincides with the day when President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan assumed his duties.

"It’s a day to express the depth of your gratitude and love to this nation, its leadership and its flag," His Highness added.

Sheikh Saud added that this occasion demonstrates the values of unity, solidarity, peace and belonging among people and the nation.

"Flag Day is an occasion when we remember the efforts of our Founding Fathers who did everything they can to promote our nation’s international stature and put it firmly among the countries that receive worldwide respect and appreciation for what it has been achieving in various fields and domains," the UAQ Ruler concluded.