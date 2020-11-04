UrduPoint.com
Flag Day A Symbol Of Loyalty, Belong And National Unity, Says RAK Ruler

Wed 04th November 2020

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that the Flag Day is a celebration of the genuine values ​​and basic principles upon which the United Arab Emirates was founded and an expression of the meanings of loyalty, belonging and cohesion between the wise leadership and the people of the nation.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi made his statement while attending a celebration of the Flag Day in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and a number of Sheikhs, and heads of Federal and local government departments.

The Flag Day marks the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the UAE. The national campaign was launched in 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour the country’s past, present and future.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi raised the flag on the main mast at Al Qawasim Corniche.

Sheikh Saqr congratulated the UAE leaders on the spectacular occasion, stressing that ''The Flag Day is an opportunity to underscore the unity of ranks and renew the determination for the UAE’s dignity and advancement.'' The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah said, "On Flag Day, we are all united behind the flag of our homeland ... a banner that expresses the determination of the leadership and the will of the people and represents the symbol of the union, its unity, and the glory and pride of the nation.''

