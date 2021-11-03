UrduPoint.com

Flag Day An Opportunity To Commemorate Country, Strengthen Patriotism, Loyalty: Ajman Ruler

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:00 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said, "Flag Day is a precious occasion for everyone and is the greatest way to honour the country, strengthen patriotism and renew our vows of loyalty to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces."

In his speech on Flag Day, which marks the date when President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan assumed his duties on 3rd November, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid stated, "This day, the people are expressing their love for the country, leadership and the flag, and commemorating the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Founding Fathers."

He also noted the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in 2013, which made 3rd November of every year a day to highlight the people’s patriotism and loyalty to the country, enhance national cohesion and the image of the UAE so that its flag always flies high, with its exceptional successes, dreams and aspirations for the next fifty, based on the achievements of five decades in which our country has achieved great and unprecedented accomplishments in accordance with the latest international standards and competitiveness.

"This day and every day, the UAE Flag is flying high in the sky across the country, as a symbol of determination to continue the path of our nation. We shall stand high under the flag of our dear country, raising our head as we are determined to protect and strengthen our nation," he added.

In this day, we will raise our flag high and take pride in our principles while following in the footsteps of our founding fathers to continue the blessed journey of achievements under our wise leadership, he concluded.

