Flag Day Celebrations Reinforce Loyalty And Devotion To UAE, Says Khalid Bin Zayed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Flag Day celebrations reinforce loyalty and devotion to UAE, says Khalid bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, said that the celebration of Flag Day embodies the culture of respecting the UAE's flag as a symbol of the state's sovereignty, unity, and national belonging.

This day, he said, represents a love for the nation, reaffirming loyalty to the leadership and devotion to the beloved homeland.

"Celebrating the country's flag on this day is a fresh affirmation that the UAE is a land of goodness and giving. The national flag carries the spirit and values of the UAE, aiming to be a beacon of goodness, generosity, knowledge, and culture, regionally and globally," Sheikh Khalid concluded.

