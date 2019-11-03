Flag Day embodies values of loyalty and belonging to homeland: Sultan Al Jaber

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and President of the National Media Council, has said that Flag Day "reflects our national identity, symbolises our national cohesion, embodies loyalty and belonging to our wise leadership, and reaffirms the principles of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

Speaking on the occasion of Flag Day - celebrated nationwide on 3rd November every year - Dr. Al Jaber stated, "This occasion drives us to re-double our efforts and work, so that the UAE remains an example of comprehensive development in all walks of life," adding that the day also celebrates achievements and encourages us to look forward to a future full of more successes.

He also congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion.