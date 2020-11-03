UrduPoint.com
Flag Day Highlights Solidarity, Compassion Of Emirati People: Fujairah Ruler

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, highlighted the importance of celebrating "Flag Day," which is a national occasion that reflects the solidarity and compassion of the Emirati people.

It is also an opportunity to express feelings of love and loyalty towards the UAE’s Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamad added.

He made this statement while raising the flag in the front yard of the Ruler’s Palace in Al Rumaila to celebrate Flag Day, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and H.H.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

"Celebrating Flag Day each year highlights the importance of reiterating our loyalty to our nation, in light of the overall achievements witnessed by the country, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," Sheikh Hamad said.

Sheikh Hamad extended his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

