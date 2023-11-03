Open Menu

Flag Day Inspires Unity, Cohesion, Sense Of Belonging To Homeland, Highlights People's Connection To Leadership: Fatima Bint Mubarak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), said that Flag Day is a special occasion that inspires unity, cohesion and a sense of belonging to the homeland, and a sense of connection to the UAE's wise leadership.

In a statement marking UAE Flag Day, H.H. Sheikha Fatima prayed for continued prosperity and progress for the UAE, its leadership and people, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

On Flag Day, we raise our flag and unite around it, as it represents the glory and leadership of our country, and reignites our pride in our rich history and heritage, which were built on a foundation laid down by the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who dedicated his life to the service of his people and country, Sheikha Fatima added, noting that the UAE leadership is following in his footsteps to drive sustainable development, while keeping alive the UAE's values of tolerance, moderation, justice, compassion and giving.

