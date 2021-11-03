UrduPoint.com

Flag Day Is Tribute To Sovereignty And Unity Of The UAE: Sultan Bin Tahnoon

Wed 03rd November 2021

Flag Day is tribute to sovereignty and unity of the UAE: Sultan bin Tahnoon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of the Frontline Heroes Office, has said that the Flag Day is a tribute to the sovereignty and unity of the UAE as well as being a celebration of the loyalty, patriotism and pride every citizen and resident feels for this great nation.

On this blessed occasion, Sheikh Sultan said, "The flag of the UAE stands for the positive values firmly rooted in the hearts of the people of the UAE, including tolerance, giving, courage and strength, values that for 50 years have been at the foundation of our country.

"This Flag Day in the Year of the 50th is truly special. This day is an opportunity to reflect on the past and the tremendous achievements of our country in so many areas. We also look to the future, eagerly awaiting the grand celebration of our 50th National Day and embarking on a new journey that will bring even greater discovery, prosperity and success to our nation and its people.

"On this Flag Day we must take time to give special thanks and recognition to more than 100,000 Frontline Heroes across the UAE who have served us all so tirelessly and courageously. It is because of the loyalty, dedication and bravery of these women and men that we are in a position today to see such a bright future ahead.

"As we all celebrate UAE Flag Day and reflect on what this day means to our nation, take a moment to also reflect on all the Frontline Heroes you have encountered over the last two years. It is thanks to them that we are able to celebrate today.

"We must all pay tribute to our frontline heroes. They are our true heroes leading us through the battle we today. And they have our greatest respect for all the sacrifices they made for our country and our people," Sheikh Sultan concluded.

