Flag Day reflects love of Emirati people for nation, leadership, flag: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, stated that Flag Day is an important national event for all Emirati citizens, as they can repeat their commitment to contributing to the country’s advancement and raise the UAE’s flag high among other nations.

He made his statement after raising the country’s flag in front of the Ruler’s Court, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, and several Sheikhs, officials and students who sang the national anthem with the Ajman Police band.

Sheikh Humaid said that Flag Day marks the day when President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan assumed his duties, and is a day when people can express their love for the country, its leadership and flag, and commemorate the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers.

He added that Flag Day is an opportunity to renew one’s loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He then pointed out that Flag Day represents the country’s solidarity, cooperation, compassion and unity, and reflects the people’s loyalty to the nation, which has become a symbol of peace, security and achievements, crowned by the arrival of the first Arab and Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station.

Sheikh Ammar stressed that the annual Flag Day, which is celebrated on 3rd November, is a national occasion for the UAE’s leadership and people, when they can commemorate the nation’s values, reiterate their loyalty to the Founding Fathers, and appreciate the efforts of the country’s leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.