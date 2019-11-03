UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flag Day Reflects Love Of Emirati People For Nation, Leadership, Flag: Ajman Ruler

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 06:45 PM

Flag Day reflects love of Emirati people for nation, leadership, flag: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, stated that Flag Day is an important national event for all Emirati citizens, as they can repeat their commitment to contributing to the country’s advancement and raise the UAE’s flag high among other nations.

He made his statement after raising the country’s flag in front of the Ruler’s Court, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, and several Sheikhs, officials and students who sang the national anthem with the Ajman Police band.

Sheikh Humaid said that Flag Day marks the day when President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan assumed his duties, and is a day when people can express their love for the country, its leadership and flag, and commemorate the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers.

He added that Flag Day is an opportunity to renew one’s loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He then pointed out that Flag Day represents the country’s solidarity, cooperation, compassion and unity, and reflects the people’s loyalty to the nation, which has become a symbol of peace, security and achievements, crowned by the arrival of the first Arab and Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station.

Sheikh Ammar stressed that the annual Flag Day, which is celebrated on 3rd November, is a national occasion for the UAE’s leadership and people, when they can commemorate the nation’s values, reiterate their loyalty to the Founding Fathers, and appreciate the efforts of the country’s leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police UAE Dubai Ajman Abu Dhabi Rashid November Event All Unity Foods Limited Arab Court Love

Recent Stories

World Bank ranks UAE first in region, third global ..

2 hours ago

Bee’ah’s new electric mobile waste collection ..

3 hours ago

Al Qassimi Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Centre r ..

3 hours ago

GITEX Technology Week 2019 generates AED1.6 billio ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.