UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flag Day True Manifestation Of National Pride, Dignity: RAK Crown Prince

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 01:30 AM

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dignity: RAK Crown Prince

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, on the Flag Day, observed nationwide on November 3rd every year.

"The Flag Day commemorates the accession of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and therefore demonstrates our unswerving determination to work together for the highest good of our beloved homeland, " H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Qasimi, said in a statement marking the national occasion.

"Our celebration of the Flag Day is a translation of our patriotic feelings toward the UAE Flag, which we hold in high esteem, being a symbol of unity and Arabism, the foundation of which was laid down by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Saud November Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

1 hour ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

2 hours ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

2 hours ago

Maulana always protected corrupt politicians: Dr F ..

2 hours ago

Continuing sea disturbances in Arabian Gulf

2 hours ago

25 mmb of crude imported by Japan from UAE in Sept ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.