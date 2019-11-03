Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dignity: RAK Crown Prince

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, on the Flag Day, observed nationwide on November 3rd every year.

"The Flag Day commemorates the accession of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and therefore demonstrates our unswerving determination to work together for the highest good of our beloved homeland, " H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Qasimi, said in a statement marking the national occasion.

"Our celebration of the Flag Day is a translation of our patriotic feelings toward the UAE Flag, which we hold in high esteem, being a symbol of unity and Arabism, the foundation of which was laid down by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," he added.