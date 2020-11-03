Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Union’s values: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that the UAE flag reflects the concepts of unity and adherence to the Union’s values established by the Founding Fathers, as well as the community coherence, reinforcing patriotism and strengthening the country’s pioneering position and prominent image.

He made this statement after hoisting the UAE Flag marking the occasion at the flagpole in front of the Emiri Court. The 'Flag Day' is celebrated by the UAE on 3rd November, coinciding with the anniversary of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's accession to office as leader of the country.

Present on the occasion were H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Ruler’s Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and several Sheikhs and senior officials.

During the event, he stressed that as the Emirati people celebrate Flag Day, they should remember the glorious journey of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Leaders, noting that the day is an opportunity to reiterate one’s loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"United under the Union’s flag, our country today presents unprecedented examples of development, excellence and success in all areas to the world," he added, explaining that the country’s Flag Day celebrations are taking place amidst exceptional conditions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, and noting that it has overcome them and is on the right path to recovery, due to the vision of its leadership and the solidarity and cooperation of the entire community, especially the front-liners.

He further added that he is confident that the future, led by the UAE’s leadership and under the country’s flag, will witness many achievements and a strong and influential presence, which will enhance the country’s stature among advanced countries.