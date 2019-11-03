Flags of pride, dignity are raised high on Flag Day: UAQ Ruler

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, stated that on Flag Day, flags of pride and dignity are raised high to express the loyalty of the people and the national unity that prevails in the UAE.

He added that the announcement of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2013 declaring that the annual Flag Day will be celebrated on 3rd November, reflecting the nation’s unity, which is derived from peace.

Sheikh Saud noted that Flag Day is the anniversary of the day when President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan assumed his duties, and is a day of loyalty to the Founding Fathers and the beginning of the union, when the establishment of the UAE was declared by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Emirati people are proud of their leadership and the country’s achievements since its establishment, he noted, adding that they are an ideal model of the principles of citizenship due to their participation in the country’s development.