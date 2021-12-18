Flash Entertainment rewards SEHA’s Frontline Heroes of COVID-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) In recognition of the continued efforts of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, Flash Entertainment has announced that it will provide exclusive opportunities for SEHA staff to experience its new Calendar packed with great live events.

The partnership between the UAE-based Flash Entertainment, the middle East's leading live entertainment company, and SEHA, the UAE’s largest healthcare network, was announced as events across the country begin their return to full capacity. It follows the success in addressing COVID-19 and the safe return of live events to the Emirates and Flash Entertainment’s own calendar of concerts, sporting events and more.

As the frontline heroes who played a major role in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and contributing to the country’s return to a phased new normal, SEHA staff will benefit from exclusive offers and experiences under the partnership.

John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, said, "The live entertainment and events landscape has been heavily disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to a world-leading testing and vaccination campaign driven by SEHA, the UAE is well on the road to recovery.

At Flash Entertainment, we are grateful to the country’s leadership for the response to the pandemic and the frontline heroes across the country and at SEHA, who have worked tirelessly in their efforts to keep residents safe.

"These efforts have allowed the return of live events and entertainment, including the landmark Mubadala World Tennis Championship and Yasalam After-Race Concerts, where we are working with our government partners, including SEHA, to ensure the safe return of fans. To go some way in recognising these efforts, we are proud to announce our partnership with SEHA where we will be providing exclusive offers and experiences to their staff at Flash Entertainment owned events."

SEHA is thankful to Flash Entertainment for their thoughtful gesture of appreciation to their frontliners. They said they continue to work hand-in-hand with all their stakeholders to ensure operations are resumed safely and effectively with safety measures kept at the core of the new normal.