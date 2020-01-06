UrduPoint.com
Flight Change Fees Waived For Australians Affected By Bushfires: Etihad Airways

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

Flight change fees waived for Australians affected by bushfires: Etihad Airways

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) Etihad Airways will waive flight changes for Australian residents affected by the ongoing bushfires in the country.

In a statement released on Monday, the UAE flag carrier said, "In response to the country’s devastating bushfires, Etihad Airways will waive flight change fees for Australian residents affected by this ongoing national emergency."

"The waivers will apply for travel to or from Australia," it added.

"Australia is a key and highly valued market in the global network of Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, with the three largest cities, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane all served daily.

"As part of its international workforce, Etihad is also the proud employer of more than 300 Australian nationals outside Australia, who, with their families, number more than 1,000.

Most reside in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, where the airline is based. In total, some 16,000 Australian nationals live and work in the UAE," the statement continued.

The airline advised UAE-based Australians, or those in Australia seeking changes to their Etihad flights as a result of the fire emergency, to contact Etihad Guest Services.

"In addition to passenger fee waivers, the airline will also work in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent to raise funds within the UAE to help support bushfire relief," the airline concluded.

