Flight Of ‘Homeland Of Humanity’ Highlights UAE's Humanitarian Position To Help Nations During Difficult Circumstances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:45 PM

Flight of ‘Homeland of Humanity’ highlights UAE's humanitarian position to help nations during difficult circumstances

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) The UAE’s initiative to dispatch a medical plane to evacuate the nationals of several friendly countries from the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, highlights its humanitarian position to help nations during difficult circumstances.

The plane, named, "Homeland of Humanity," flew to China with an Emirati medical team specialising in viral infection, as well as a team of Emirati volunteers who provided assistance.

The Emirati medical team accompanied the nationals of friendly countries returning from Hubei and provided them with the necessary medical care during the journey. The team also prepared protective measures immediately upon arrival and placed the patients under quarantine for the required period of 14 days.

The volunteer humanitarian response team that participated in the evacuation process included pilots and administrative personnel.

The Emirates news Agency, WAM, accompanied the medical team and Emirati volunteers as they travelled to China, in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to help friends in need. The teams took part in a campaign of humanity and solidarity, titled, "Unity of Human Destiny in Crisis."

Volunteer Ahmed Al Yamahi said that the plane travelled to Hubei and evacuated the nationals of several friendly countries, which is a new message of hope in the UAE's humanitarian record, adding that the UAE leads in raising the flag of humanity and sending a message of love and peace, to help those in need and preserve their dignity, in light of the current situation.

Al Yamahi further added that he went to China as part of the team of volunteers to provide assistance to those stranded and enable them to receive treatment in the UAE, the homeland of humanity while pointing out that the UAE’s leaders are symbols of hope.

Medical volunteer Saeed Saleh said that the plane was fully equipped medically to provide treatment and care and maintain the safety of those returning from China to complete their healthcare under quarantine.

Volunteer Hani Al Marzouqi expressed his pride in the UAE’s humanitarian stances around the world, especially in its role in providing assistance and support to those in need in Hubei Province while affirming that the Emirati people are following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the values of humanity, peace and solidarity with friends during times of trouble.

Volunteer Ahmed Al Sinani said that his participation in the evacuation of nationals of several friendly countries from Hubei Province is a great humanitarian gesture, stressing that he was raised on the values and principles of the UAE, which are based on humanity, tolerance, peace, solidarity and helping those in need in times of crises.

