Flights Cancelled By Strong Winds In Madeira, Portugal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 03:15 PM

Flights cancelled by strong winds in Madeira, Portugal

MADEIRA, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) Strong winds in the archipelago of Madeira have forced the cancellation of eight flights scheduled for Thursday, according to information provided by ANA, the airports authority.

According to the Portuguese news Agency, Lusa, these eight flights come from various destinations and belong to the airlines TuiFly and Condor Flugdienst.

The strong wind has led the Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, IPMA, to issue an orange warning until 3 pm.

At the airport, the strongest gust registered so far was 108 km/h also according to IPMA data.

