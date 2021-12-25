UrduPoint.com

Flights Cancelled, Traffic Jams Form In Moscow Due To Heavy Snowfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2021) More than 70 flights were cancelled or delayed from the city's three airports, according to Echo of Moscow radio station.

Traffic jams built up on the city's ringroad, and the authorities called on travellers to use public transport to allow the snow to be cleared from the roads more quickly.

With snowfall of up to 30 centimetres in some areas, trucks and tractors spent hours clearing the city's roads.

