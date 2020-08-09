UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flights Resume At Calicut Airport After Crash

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 08:45 PM

Flights resume at Calicut airport after crash

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 9th August, 2020 (WAM) – Normal air services to and from Calicut airport in Kerala, disrupted after an Air India Express plane from Dubai crash-landed on Friday night, have resumed with the completion of follow up operations to the incident.

The first flight to land in Calicut this morning was an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah, which landed at 3:42 am local time. This was followed by two domestic flights from Chennai and Bangalore which landed shortly after 7 am.

One flight each from Dubai, Muscat and Jeddah are expected late at night on schedule. Flights bound for Jeddah and Sharjah left for their destinations during the day.

A few flights from other airports in the Gulf were cancelled but reasons for the cancellations are not known.

Meanwhile, the Director General of India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA, Arun Kumar, told reporters that investigators have begun examining the black box of the ill-fated plane. Eighteen passengers, including the pilot and co-pilot of the plane were killed in the accident.

Kumar said transcripts from the black box would be shared with international investigators and with Boeing, the manufacturer of the 737 aircraft, to determine the cause of the mishap.

Related Topics

India Accident Air India Jeddah Dubai Sharjah Chennai New Delhi Bangalore Muscat August 2020 From Airport

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Dep ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.