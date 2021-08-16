Flights to Afghanistan suspended in light of current events: GCAA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of flights to Afghanistan by registered airlines, in light of current events.

In a statement issued today, the GCAA said that it is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and assessing the current situation, in coordination with relevant authorities and the UAE’s national carriers, to ensure the safe operations of the country’s airlines.

Under this framework, the GCAA stated it is prioritising the safety and security of civil aviation.