UrduPoint.com

Flights To Afghanistan Suspended In Light Of Current Events: GCAA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

Flights to Afghanistan suspended in light of current events: GCAA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of flights to Afghanistan by registered airlines, in light of current events.

In a statement issued today, the GCAA said that it is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and assessing the current situation, in coordination with relevant authorities and the UAE’s national carriers, to ensure the safe operations of the country’s airlines.

Under this framework, the GCAA stated it is prioritising the safety and security of civil aviation.

Related Topics

Afghanistan UAE

Recent Stories

SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified sp ..

SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified space camp

6 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Saudi CGS extends full support to Pakistan's effor ..

Saudi CGS extends full support to Pakistan's efforts for regional peace

1 minute ago
 Four killed, three injured in Peshawar firing

Four killed, three injured in Peshawar firing

1 minute ago
 7th Mourning procession carried out amid tight sec ..

7th Mourning procession carried out amid tight security

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 15; recover 10 pistols, two rifles

Police arrest 15; recover 10 pistols, two rifles

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.