Floating Storage And Offloading Unit Conversion Project Launches At Drydocks World

Floating Storage and Offloading Unit conversion project launches at Drydocks World

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Drydocks World Dubai, part of DP World, has begun work converting an Aframax tanker capable of carrying 700,000 barrels of oil to a Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO).

The extensive modification and life extension work will include the provision of a new hull coating, designed to make the FSO’s performance reliable for uninterrupted service for next 20 years for offshore operation. Other work includes fabrication and installation of an external turret for weather waning, helideck fabrication and integration, metering skid installation and modification to cargo system, installation of Hose Reel & Crane.

COO of Drydocks World, Neil Millar, commented: "Today is an important milestone for Drydocks World as we begin work on a conversion project for our customer, Dixstone, subsidiary of Perenco, an Oil Company based in Paris. With our extensive industry knowledge, world class facilities and talented team of engineering experts Drydocks World is a trusted partner to the shipping and offshore oil & gas industry, delivering projects safely, on time and to the highest standards.

"

Drydocks World has recently launched a digital transformation project to deliver operational efficiencies and improved customer services. CEO of Drydocks World, Capt Rado Antolovic PhD said: "Our people will be better equipped to do their jobs by working with real-time data, integrative platforms and improved knowledge-sharing that will enable them to focus on the areas of their expertise."

Project Manager of FSO PARGO, Thomas Milani, commented: "Our DIXSTONE team is excited to lay the first milestone of FSO PARGO conversion works. We look forward to deliver to our client Perenco Petroleo e Gas do Brasil a high quality project on time and within budget. Together with Drydocks World we will focus our efforts through the conversion works on reaching this shared goal in a safe manner."

