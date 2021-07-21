UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floods In Central China Claim 12 Victims, 200,00 Evacuated

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 02:45 PM

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 evacuated

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2021) 12 people lost their lives today after a subway line was flooded due to heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou city in central China.

The downpour, which continued for several days, left the city's streets and subways swamped.

Soldiers are currently leading rescue efforts, with around 200,000 people evacuated, in the city, which has a population of over 10 million.

Chinese President Xi Jinping described the flooding as extremely severe.

"Some rivers have exceeded monitoring levels, some dams have broken down, while some railway services have stopped and flights cancelled, causing heavy casualties and property losses," Jinping added.

Related Topics

China Zhengzhou Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

14 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.