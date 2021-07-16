UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floods In Germany Claim 81 Victims, More Than 1,000 Missing

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:15 PM

Floods in Germany claim 81 victims, more than 1,000 missing

SCHULD, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) The number of people who lost their lives in the heavy floods in the western part of Germany increased to at least 81 on Friday, according to German broadcaster ARD, in what is Germany's worst mass loss of life in years.

Around 1,300 people were missing in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, the district government said on Facebook. mobile phone networks have collapsed in some of the flood-stricken regions, which means that family and friends were unable to track down their loved ones.

Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept through towns and villages in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

On Friday morning, houses collapsed in Erftstadt near Cologne, and rescue crews were struggling to help residents who had returned to their houses despite the warnings, the Cologne district government said on Facebook.

It said many people were still in the houses and several were missing. A gas leak was further hampering rescue workers as they tried to reach stranded people by boat.

Related Topics

Mobile Facebook German Germany Cologne Gas Family Government

Recent Stories

8th session of UAE-Australia Consular Committee he ..

36 seconds ago

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get Golden Visa

47 minutes ago

All efforts to be made to probe Dasu incident, PM ..

1 hour ago

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

2 hours ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.