UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floods Kill 113 In North India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

Floods kill 113 in north India

Heavy rains have killed at least 113 people in India's Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states over the past three days, Reuters has quoted officials as saying on Monday, as flood waters swamped a major city, inundated hospital wards and forced the evacuation of inmates from a jail

LUCKNOW, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) Heavy rains have killed at least 113 people in India's Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states over the past three days, Reuters has quoted officials as saying on Monday, as flood waters swamped a major city, inundated hospital wards and forced the evacuation of inmates from a jail.

India's monsoon season that begins in June usually starts to retreat by early September, but heavy rains have continued across parts of the country this year, triggering floods.

An official said that at least 93 people had died in most populous Uttar Pradesh since Friday after its eastern areas were lashed by intense monsoon showers.

Rising water levels forced authorities to shift 900 inmates from a prison in eastern Ballia district, police officer Santosh Verma said.

In neighbouring Bihar, an impoverished agrarian region that was hit by floods earlier this year, the death toll from the latest bout of rain had reached 20 on Monday, a state government official said.

Bihar's capital city of Patna, home to around 2 million, has been badly hit, with waist-deep flood waters across many streets, and entering homes, shops, and even the wards of a major hospital. In some parts, authorities deployed boats to rescue residents.

"The rains have stopped but there is waterlogging in many areas," Bihar's Additional Secretary in the Disaster Relief Department Amod Kumar Sharan said.

In its bulletin on Monday, India's Meteorological Department said the intensity of rainfall over Bihar was very likely to reduce. Showers in Uttar Pradesh are also expected to abate this week.

Related Topics

India Police Flood Water Jail Died Patna June September From Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

NHMP to bring automation in issuing challans: SSP ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Denies Trump's Allegations of China Financ ..

2 minutes ago

Hearing of petition filed against non implementati ..

2 minutes ago

Court confiscates Salman Shahbaz's assets in Money ..

10 minutes ago

Opposition, Govt united like rock' on Kashmir: Sh ..

10 minutes ago

Rain likely at country's various parts on Tuesday

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.