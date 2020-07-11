Floods, landslides kill 23 in Nepal, dozens missing

(@FahadShabbir)

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2020) Heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides that killed at least 23 people and displaced thousands in western Nepal, Reuters quoted officials as saying on Saturday.

Nine people were killed and more than 30 were missing in Myagdi district, 200 km (125 miles) northwest of the capital Kathmandu, where several houses were destroyed on Friday, district administrator Gyan Nath Dhakal said.

"The toll is expected to increase as rescuers had just reached the remote site to look for victims," Dhakal said, adding that 50 people had been plucked to safety using helicopters.

Landslides and flash floods are common occurrence in mountainous Nepal during the June-September monsoon every year.