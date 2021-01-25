flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European network

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) flydubai today announced that Catania and Naples in Italy, Salzburg in Austria and Malta will be joining its European network from May 2021. The carrier has grown its network to more than 65 destinations as countries continue to gradually lift travel restrictions.

With the addition of Catania, Malta, Naples and Salzburg the carrier will operate flights to 20 destinations in Europe including Belgrade, Bucharest, Helsinki, Istanbul, Krakow, Prague and Sofia.

flydubai flights to Malta International Airport (MLA) and Catania International Airport (CTA) will begin on 12th May with four times weekly service, while flights to Naples International Airport (NAP) will resume from 13th May 2021 with a three times weekly service.

The carrier becomes the first UAE-based carrier to offer direct flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Salzburg Airport (SZG) from 13th May with a four weekly flights service.

Commenting on the announcement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, "With the start of flights to Catania, Malta, Naples and Salzburg we continue to gradually grow our network catering to an increasing demand for travel, as more passengers return to the skies and more countries ease restrictions on international air travel.

Since commencing operations in 2009, we have been committed to opening up previously underserved markets and the launch of our latest routes in Europe demonstrates our continuous efforts to offer more people the opportunity to travel more often while creating free flows of travel, trade, and tourism."

Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the United Arab Emirates, said, "Connectivity is paramount for solid ties between States; and likewise between Malta and the UAE. Joined by the Malta Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Malta Tourism Authority, we are grateful to flydubai for announcing the route to Malta, providing an opportunity to foster and strengthen the political, commercial and people-to-people relations between our two countries."