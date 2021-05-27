flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced today the launch of flights to Sharm El Sheikh. The carrier will operate three weekly flights to Sharm El Sheikh International Airport (SSH) from 15th June.

The route will become flydubai’s second destination in Egypt alongside Alexandria Borg El Arab International Airport (HBE).

The launch of flights to the popular resort city follows the launch of several holiday destinations brings the number of seasonal routes served by flydubai to seven destinations including Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece and Tivat in Montenegro.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "As more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel, we are excited to grow our network and give passengers more options to travel this summer. Sharm El Sheikh has been a popular holiday destination for many years and we expect to see strong demand for travel from the UAE and GCC."

flydubai will restart its operations to Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro from 25th June and both destinations offer UAE residents visa on arrival.

Flights to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey will start from 4th and 24th June respectively with flights Mykonos and Santorini starting on 18th June. The carrier plans to start flights to Naples in Italy and Salzburg in Austria from July onwards.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai said: "With demand for travel returning we can see from the enquiries that we are receiving that our customers are keen to travel again and are starting to make their travel plans. Sharm El Sheikh is another exciting destination for our passengers to visit for their summer holidays."

flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey.

Passengers who book a flight through flydubai.com will receive complimentary global cover for COVID-19 related costs to offer greater peace of mind when travelling.