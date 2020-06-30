UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flydubai Announces 'Passenger Partnership'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

flydubai announces 'Passenger Partnership'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) DUBAI, 29th June 2020 (WAM) - flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced today a partnership with its passengers as the airline prepares to return to the skies following the lifting of the flight restrictions in the UAE.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said: "the effectiveness of the response to the pandemic led by the UAE Government has enabled the flight restrictions to be lifted. We appreciate that no effort has been spared as we see the precautionary measures eased."

The airline has redesigned its entire passenger journey and built upon the existing high standards of its operations to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19. For everyone to realise the benefit of travel, passengers need to have confidence that the airline is taking the correct measures and they also need to understand the role they must play to protect themselves and other passengers. This relationship between the airline and the passenger defines the flydubai partnership. It is recognition that the way in which passengers travel has changed and that these protocols set out the new way of travelling.

Commenting on flydubai’s redesigned passenger journey, Ghaith A Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "in these unprecedented times, we are very conscious of the role that we play as part of the global community in response to COVID-19. We have carefully reviewed the guidance and best practice published by a number of international organisations together with those of our regulator and our industry partners.

We have further built on these which has resulted in a layering of measures by the authorities, the airport and flydubai. To realise the benefits of air travel is everyone’s responsibility. We recognise the importance of the role of the passenger in making these measures work. Together we have redefined a new way to travel which creates a partnership. It’s what we do together that will make this work."

The partnership is a set of simple steps that start before a passenger makes a booking until they arrive at their destination. It also recognises that passengers’ plans may need to change and flydubai will offer passengers flexibility in their travel arrangements.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, commented on the airline’s commitment to its passengers: "our passengers have long enjoyed the benefits and convenience of air travel. As we move into this next phase, we recognise that it is our role to enable travel in a safe environment and the role of the passenger is to be prepared and ready to travel. Only by working together can the passenger make informed decisions to book their travel. They can be confident in knowing that they can amend their travel plans should travel restrictions or personal circumstances change. This is our commitment."

Related Topics

UAE Dubai May June 2020 Government Industry Best Airport

Recent Stories

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

3 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Slams Excuses Citing Difficulty of Co ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.