Flydubai Announces Start Of Twice Weekly Flights To Tirana

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021)  flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced the start of flights to Tirana, the capital of Albania and becomes the first UAE-based airline to offer direct flights on this route.

According to the airline, flydubai will operate two flights a week between Dubai International (DXB) and Tirana International Airport (TIA) from 28 March.

Commenting on the announcement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "as countries within our flying radius lift travel restrictions, we continue to look for new opportunities to connect previously underserved markets to Dubai. We are pleased to be the first UAE-based airline to operate direct flights between Dubai and Tirana."

