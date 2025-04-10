Open Menu

Flydubai, Boeing Sign Agreement For Space Bins On 737 MAX Fleet

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM

flydubai, Boeing sign agreement for Space Bins on 737 MAX fleet

HAMBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Dubai-based carrier flydubai and Boeing announced an agreement to retrofit 21 of flydubai’s 737 MAX aircraft with larger Boeing Space Bins at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX),

Each Space Bin can accommodate up to six standard-sized bags per bin by turning a bag on its edge, an increase from four bags per bin compared to a standard bin.

“Since commencing operations in 2009, we have remained dedicated to investing in product innovation and elevating our passengers’ inflight experience. By having Boeing’s larger Space Bins on our 737 MAX aircraft, this will provide our passengers with added convenience and increased storage space that rivals the experience offered on a wide-body aircraft,” said Daniel Kerrison, Senior Vice President of Inflight Operations at flydubai.

“Passengers are making the connection between bin capacity and the extra room they need and expect for their carry-on bags,” said Doug Backhus, Vice President of Cabin, Modifications and Maintenance at Boeing. “We are proud to partner with flydubai to bring Space Bins capability to their existing 737 MAX fleet.”

The carrier is served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft, 59 of which are 737 MAX aircraft.

flydubai has built a growing network of more than 130 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Young Middle East From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

3 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago
 Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East