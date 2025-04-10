Flydubai, Boeing Sign Agreement For Space Bins On 737 MAX Fleet
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM
HAMBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Dubai-based carrier flydubai and Boeing announced an agreement to retrofit 21 of flydubai’s 737 MAX aircraft with larger Boeing Space Bins at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX),
Each Space Bin can accommodate up to six standard-sized bags per bin by turning a bag on its edge, an increase from four bags per bin compared to a standard bin.
“Since commencing operations in 2009, we have remained dedicated to investing in product innovation and elevating our passengers’ inflight experience. By having Boeing’s larger Space Bins on our 737 MAX aircraft, this will provide our passengers with added convenience and increased storage space that rivals the experience offered on a wide-body aircraft,” said Daniel Kerrison, Senior Vice President of Inflight Operations at flydubai.
“Passengers are making the connection between bin capacity and the extra room they need and expect for their carry-on bags,” said Doug Backhus, Vice President of Cabin, Modifications and Maintenance at Boeing. “We are proud to partner with flydubai to bring Space Bins capability to their existing 737 MAX fleet.”
The carrier is served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft, 59 of which are 737 MAX aircraft.
flydubai has built a growing network of more than 130 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.
