UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flydubai Cargo Continues Movement Of Vital Goods In Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

flydubai Cargo continues movement of vital goods in region

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) Dubai-based airline, flydubai, has allocated six Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate as all-cargo flights to enable the movement of essential goods across its network and beyond.

This follows the temporarily suspension of passenger operations as part of the precautionary measures announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA; and the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE, GCAA, said the company in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"We recognise that air cargo has an important role to play in supporting the continuity of the supply chain and the efforts at a government and a private sector level to ensure the movement of essential supplies, especially during these unprecedented times," said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, air cargo has been a vital partner in delivering medicines, medical equipment, perishables, valuable goods, courier, spare parts, electronic items and post office mail to affected areas.

flydubai is utilising the cargo hold capacity in its passenger aircraft and has been working with the authorities to increase its cargo capabilities by allowing cargo in the cabin to a number of destinations, in line with the guidelines and recommendations issued by the International Air Transport Association, IATA; International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO; and Boeing.

The airline has operated relief flights to a number of countries affected by the travel restrictions including Azerbaijan, Egypt, India, Kuwait, Lebanon, Montenegro, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Sudan.

For his part, Mohamed Hassan, Vice President of Cargo Operations at flydubai, said, "We have seen a strong global demand for cargo and we are working towards expanding our operations beyond the flydubai network to enable more goods to be transported to those who need them the most. We are following the guidelines set by the IATA and the World Health Organisation to the highest standards and coordinating closely with our strategic partners to maximise existing capacity, resources and our network reach."

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Egypt UAE Kuwait Company Azerbaijan Saudi Arabia Sudan Lebanon Post Government

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister urges Ulema to appeal masses to ..

10 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits Corona Crisi ..

10 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in IoK

10 minutes ago

Slums need extra steps to stem Covid-19

10 minutes ago

Women, children asked to report any kind of domest ..

10 minutes ago

WHO Regional Director Criticizes US Threats to Sto ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.