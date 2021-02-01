flydubai Cargo receives approval to transport dangerous goods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) flydubai Cargo has achieved a new milestone in obtaining the regulatory approvals to transport dangerous goods from 1st February 2021.

With the certification from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), flydubai can now transport dangerous goods in addition to general cargo, courier, live animals, postal mail, perishables, priority cargo and valuable cargo. The ongoing diversification of its service portfolio and continuous investment in adopting the latest technology, training and system automisation, supports flydubai Cargo’s commitment to providing its customers with seamless and effective supply chain solutions.

Mohamed Hassan, Vice President of Cargo at flydubai, said, "The role that air cargo plays in the supply chain industry has been especially highlighted during the pandemic to ensure vital goods continue to be transported to where they are needed the most. We continue to invest in the latest technologies and look at opportunities to grow flydubai’s capabilities and reach.

This certification will allow us to continue to work closely with our strategic partners to deliver a wider range of products to our customers while following the highest safety standards set by the regulators and the aircraft manufacturer. The team at flydubai has undergone an intensive training programme to achieve this new milestone and we will continue to enhance our product offering in line with the latest global standards and best practices."

Earlier this year, flydubai Cargo has joined the World Logistics Passport (WLP), a major initiative established by Dubai to increase trading opportunities between developing markets. Designed as a points loyalty scheme, the initiative has been set up to incentivise companies and traders to use Dubai’s world-leading logistics facilities in return for cost and time savings and enhanced customs clearances.