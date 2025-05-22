flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced today the launch of its Ab Initio Pilot Training programme, in partnership with international overseas flight training partners.

This initiative comes as part of the airline’s workforce strategy to meet the growing demands of its expanding fleet and network over the next decade.

flydubai operates a young and efficient fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft serving an expanding network of more than 130 destinations. With more than 125 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 30 Boeing 787s on order, this is a unique opportunity for aspiring pilots to join a Multi-Pilot License (MPL) programme, develop essential flying skills and launch a rewarding aviation career with flydubai.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “Dubai has emerged as one of the global aviation hubs by not only connecting the world, but also attracting skilled talent who choose to make the city their home. We are proud to have played a key role in supporting Dubai’s aviation and economic vision, and we will continue to invest in initiatives that grow our skilled workforce, who contribute to the success of this industry. This programme opens the door to homegrown Emirati talent, as well as residents and international applicants, who are passionate about aviation, to pursue a career in one of the most thriving hubs in the world.”

The flydubai Ab Initio Pilot Training programme provides all the necessary training required to enable young people over 17 years old, who have graduated from high school, to become commercial airline pilots. Cadets who successfully complete their initial training will qualify at the flydubai Flight Training centre to become Boeing 737 pilots.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Captain Ahmad Bin Huzaim, Senior Vice President of Flight Operations at flydubai, said, “the flydubai Ab Initio programme is designed to identify and train passionate individuals, with little to no prior flying experience, and prepare them to operate as second officers on our growing fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft.

The rigorous programme is a structured journey that takes cadets from foundational theory to commercial flight readiness in approximately 18 to 24 months.”

“While academic excellence forms the foundation of this programme, we equally value leadership, teamwork and decisiveness – core attributes of any successful pilot. The launch of the new Ab Initio programme opens the doors to numerous opportunities to grow our talent pool, and we look forward to developing the programme in the future to cover more roles in the aviation industry, including maintenance and engineering, air traffic controllers and much more,” added Bin Huzaim.

The programme includes ground school training, simulator and flight instruction, line training and final integration into flydubai’s flight operations.

Candidates are required to meet a number of eligibility requirements and will undergo rigorous screening tests online and on-site, including a series of aptitude, cognitive and psychomotor assessments during the initial screening phase as well as medical clearances. The first batch of cadets is expected to begin training in the last quarter of 2025.

flydubai has built a strong workforce of more than 6,400 employees representing 144 nationalities, more than 1,330 of whom are pilots. The airline is expected to take delivery of 12 aircraft this year and has an ongoing recruitment drive to further support its growth trajectory. The new Ab Initio programme is one of many initiatives the airline has launched to continue attracting and growing its skilled workforce.