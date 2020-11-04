UrduPoint.com
Flydubai Commences Flights To Tel Aviv From 26th November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

flydubai commences flights to Tel Aviv from 26th November

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced the start of flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv from 26th November 2020.

The carrier will operate 14 flights a week offering a double daily service between Dubai International, DXB, and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion, TLV, and flights are now available to be booked on flydubai.com.

This announcement follows the air transport agreement that was recently signed by both countries as well as the start of passenger and cargo operations by other national carriers. In addition, there have been a number of bilateral visits as travel and tourism opportunities open-up.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO flydubai, said, "Since the launch of flydubai 11 years ago, we have been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across our network. Following the recent bilateral agreement, the start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment in pursuit of our shared interests and values. With the start of services there will be the option for increased accessibility to the UAE as well as onwards to the Indian Ocean, Far East and Africa reducing total journey times by several hours."

