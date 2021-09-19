UrduPoint.com

Flydubai Expands Its Operations To Romania

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

flydubai expands its operations to Romania

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, today announced the new dates for the launch of flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania. The airline will operate twice-weekly flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Avram Iancu International Airport Cluj (CLJ) starting from 3rd November, 2021.

flydubai operates a daily service between Dubai International (DXB) and Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP), the service will increase to a double daily operation from November. With the start of flights to Cluj-Napoca in November, the carrier will serve the Romanian market with a total of 16 weekly flights.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "we first started operating to Bucharest with four flights a week in 2012. Since then, flydubai has more than tripled its operations to the market as demand has grown for commercial and cargo traffic between Romania and the UAE. We are excited to offer more options for convenient direct airlinks to the market with the start of our flights to Cluj-Napoca and we look forward to further stimulating travel and trade flows in both directions."

Cluj-Napoca is the second largest city in Romania with one of the most dynamic economies in the country and is the largest centre for innovation and business opportunities in Transylvania. Avram Iancu International Airport Cluj (CLJ) is considered an important gateway to the north-western region of Romania. Located 10 kilometres east from Cluj-Napoca’s city centre, the airport is close to the most important attractions of the city; also known as "The heart of Transylvania."

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, added: "flydubai’s new service will offer more than 3.

5 million people, living within few hours drive from the airport, the convenience of direct airlinks to Dubai. There is also the opportunity for passengers to connect travel beyond on our network to popular destinations like Malé and Zanzibar. The twice-weekly service will also benefit the Romanian expatriate population in the UAE to travel home more easily and offers passengers from the market a more convenient option to visit Dubai during the anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai."

Cluj-Napoca is strategically located and borders Hungary, Moldova and Ukraine allowing passengers from these markets to take advantage of flydubai’s direct airlinks to Dubai and its aviation hub.

Cluj-Napoca, considered to be the unofficial capital of the historic region of Transylvania, is a vibrant cultural and educational city. Home to a large number of castles, fortresses, botanical gardens, museums and parks, Cluj-Napoca offers passengers from the UAE and the region a perfect holiday destination with a pleasant climate and an array of attractions to enjoy.

Emirates will codeshare on this route offering travellers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub to 100 destinations between both the Emirates and flydubai networks including Australia, China, Indian Ocean, Japan, South Asia and the United States.

Passengers booking a flydubai flight to Dubai will enjoy a complimentary 1-Day Ticket to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, taking place from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022. The initiative is valid for all bookings made from 1st September for travel during the event dates.

Related Topics

India Australia Business Ukraine China UAE Dubai Visit Traffic Cluj-Napoca Bucharest Zanzibar Japan Romania United States Moldova Hungary Hub March September October November 2020 Market Event All From Asia Million Airport

Recent Stories

IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy t ..

IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy theories

51 seconds ago
 UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrog ..

UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrogen Market

16 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens &#039;Ishraqat Festival&# ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens &#039;Ishraqat Festival&#039; tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be cro ..

Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be crowned in live TV ceremony on Mo ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minis ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

2 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.