Flydubai Expands Operations To Romania With Launch Of Flights To Cluj-Napoka

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:15 PM

flydubai expands operations to Romania with launch of flights to Cluj-Napoka

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, today announced the launch of flights to Cluj-Napoka in Romania. The airline will operate twice-weekly flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Avram Iancu International Airport Cluj (CLJ) starting from 20th March 2021.

flydubai operates a double daily service between DXB and Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP). With the start of flights to Cluj-Napoka in March, the carrier will serve the Romanian market with a total of 16 weekly flights.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, "We first started operating to Bucharest with four flights a week in 2012. Since then, flydubai has more than tripled its operations to the market as demand has grown for commercial and cargo traffic between Romania and the UAE. We are excited to offer more options for convenient direct airlinks to the market with the start of our flights to Cluj-Napoka and we look forward to further stimulating travel and trade flows in both directions.

"

Cluj-Napoka is the second largest city in Romania with one of the most dynamic economies in the country and is the largest centre for innovation and business opportunities in Transylvania. Avram Iancu International Airport Cluj (CLJ) is considered an important gateway to the north-western region of Romania. Located 10 kilometres east from Cluj-Napoca’s city centre, the airport is close to the most important attractions of the city; also known as "The heart of Transylvania."

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, added, "flydubai’s new service will offer more than 3.5 million people, living within few hours drive from the airport, the convenience of direct airlinks to Dubai. There is also the opportunity for passengers to connect travel beyond on our network to popular destinations like Colombo, Malé and Zanzibar. The twice-weekly service will also benefit the Romanian expatriate population in the UAE to travel home more easily."

