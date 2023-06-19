flydubai expects over 4.5 million passengers to travel across its network this summer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2023) flydubai expects more than 4.5 million passengers to travel between 01 June and 30 September 2023 across its growing network.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai,: “as we prepare for another record-breaking summer, we would like to commend the efforts of all the stakeholders who are working together to ensure that passengers travelling through Dubai’s aviation hub have a great experience. ​ More than 4.5 million passengers are expected to travel across the flydubai network over the next few months, which reflects the increasing demand for travel, passengers’ confidence in our services and the attractiveness of Dubai’s offering as well as our growing network.”

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to offer passengers more options to travel this summer with more than 115 destinations to choose from. flydubai’s seasonal summer routes, alongside its growing network, will enable more people to travel whether for a holiday, business or visiting friends and family. We have added 33% more capacity across our markets and look forward to welcoming passengers on board for the Eid holiday and busy summer period.”

The carrier offers passengers the option to travel to 117 destinations across 52 countries this summer, including Krabi, Milan-Bergamo, Neom, Pattaya, St Petersburg and more.

flydubai will start operating to nine seasonal summer destinations from 21 June onwards.

Eid Al Adha busy travel period: the carrier has increased capacity by 20% on select destinations across its network to accommodate the surge in demand for travel over the Eid Al Adha holiday period between 24 June and 02 July. This includes popular destinations such as Baku, Beirut, Colombo, Male, Tbilisi, Yerevan and Zanzibar.

To meet increased demand, capacity has increased across the network by 33% between 01 June and 30 September 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

European Network: flydubai has grown its network in Europe to 28 destinations, including five destinations in Italy, Belgrade, Budapest, Prague, Salzburg, Warsaw, Zagreb and many more.

An average of 9,400 flights per month are scheduled across flydubai’s network between 01 June and 30 September, with August being the busiest month.

flydubai has taken delivery of seven new aircraft since the start of 2023, growing its fleet of Boeing 737s to 79 aircraft, an increase of 23% compared to the number of aircraft the carrier operated in the same period in 2022.

To support this growth trajectory, flydubai has grown its workforce by 560 new colleagues over the last six months which includes pilots, cabin crew and talented professionals from 138 different nationalities.