flydubai grows network to include Ankara

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced the start of a twice-weekly service to Ankara Esenboga International Airport (ESB) from 29th July, 2021, its second destination in Turkey after Istanbul (IST) which is currently served with a daily flight.

The carrier also added two destinations in Turkey to its seasonal summer schedule. It operates two weekly flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Milas-Bodrum Airport (BJV) and to Trabzon Airport (TZX) between June and September.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, "flydubai’s first flight to Turkey landed exactly 11 years ago in Istanbul. We have since grown our network to four unique destinations offering our passengers from the UAE and the region greater choice for the summer and around the year. We look forward to doubling the frequency of our operations to Ankara for the winter schedule as demand for travel continues to gradually grow.

"

flydubai will increase its operations to Ankara Esenboga International Airport (ESB) to a four-weekly service from 2nd October, 2021.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, "flydubai remains committed to opening up underserved markets and we have grown our network to 97 destinations. The launch of operations to Ankra will provide passengers from the UAE with direct airlinks to the Turkish capital for the first time. We look forward to seeing the demand for travel grow over the summer as more countries open up for international travel. The feedback and demand for both Bodrum and Trabzon have been very positive and we look forward to giving our passengers more options to discover Turkey with the start of flights to Ankara from the end of June."