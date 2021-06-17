UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flydubai Grows Network To Include Ankara

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

flydubai grows network to include Ankara

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced the start of a twice-weekly service to Ankara Esenboga International Airport (ESB) from 29th July, 2021, its second destination in Turkey after Istanbul (IST) which is currently served with a daily flight.

The carrier also added two destinations in Turkey to its seasonal summer schedule. It operates two weekly flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Milas-Bodrum Airport (BJV) and to Trabzon Airport (TZX) between June and September.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, "flydubai’s first flight to Turkey landed exactly 11 years ago in Istanbul. We have since grown our network to four unique destinations offering our passengers from the UAE and the region greater choice for the summer and around the year. We look forward to doubling the frequency of our operations to Ankara for the winter schedule as demand for travel continues to gradually grow.

"

flydubai will increase its operations to Ankara Esenboga International Airport (ESB) to a four-weekly service from 2nd October, 2021.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, "flydubai remains committed to opening up underserved markets and we have grown our network to 97 destinations. The launch of operations to Ankra will provide passengers from the UAE with direct airlinks to the Turkish capital for the first time. We look forward to seeing the demand for travel grow over the summer as more countries open up for international travel. The feedback and demand for both Bodrum and Trabzon have been very positive and we look forward to giving our passengers more options to discover Turkey with the start of flights to Ankara from the end of June."

Related Topics

Turkey UAE Dubai Trabzon Ankara Istanbul June July September October Market From Airport

Recent Stories

Prankster arrested for making videos by harassing ..

10 minutes ago

Petrol shop gutted, two injured

3 minutes ago

Two most wanted criminals killed in police encount ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Peskov Backs Mandatory Vaccinations for E ..

3 minutes ago

Austrian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Putin-Biden Agr ..

3 minutes ago

EU chief, on Covid recovery tour, backs Greek stim ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.