flydubai invests in enhancing its onboard experience

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, is showcasing the latest developments to its onboard experience at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

The carrier’s redesigned passenger experience and added onboard offering reflect its agility and commitment to meeting the changing travel needs of customers.

flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey. Passengers who book a flight through flydubai.com will receive complimentary global cover for COVID-19 related costs to offer greater peace of mind when travelling.

Daniel Kerrison, Vice President Inflight Product at flydubai, said, "the onset of the pandemic in 2020 has reshaped the way people travel and the way airlines operate. We have taken all necessary precautionary measures to safeguard our passengers and that meant doing things differently. We temporarily discontinued our onboard duty-free sales, altered the meal service to individually packed meals, disabled our touch screens and limited movement in the cabin.

A year on, we have gradually and safely reintroduced some of the onboard services and continue to add new features to enhance our onboard experience."

flydubai has introduced a complimentary inflight entertainment streaming service to its fleet of Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft earlier in May. The new innovative digital streaming solution is offered by AIRTIME, the carrier’s WiFi connectivity provider.

Commenting on the launch of the new content streaming service, Daniel Kerrison, Vice President Inflight Product at flydubai, added, "flydubai is committed to meeting the needs of its passengers. Inflight entertainment and WiFi connectivity have become an essential part of the travel experience. The new complimentary streaming service will enable more passengers to stay entertained for the duration of their flights. We will add more content in additional languages in the coming few months."