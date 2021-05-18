UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flydubai Invests In Enhancing Its Onboard Experience

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:15 PM

flydubai invests in enhancing its onboard experience

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, is showcasing the latest developments to its onboard experience at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

The carrier’s redesigned passenger experience and added onboard offering reflect its agility and commitment to meeting the changing travel needs of customers.

flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey. Passengers who book a flight through flydubai.com will receive complimentary global cover for COVID-19 related costs to offer greater peace of mind when travelling.

Daniel Kerrison, Vice President Inflight Product at flydubai, said, "the onset of the pandemic in 2020 has reshaped the way people travel and the way airlines operate. We have taken all necessary precautionary measures to safeguard our passengers and that meant doing things differently. We temporarily discontinued our onboard duty-free sales, altered the meal service to individually packed meals, disabled our touch screens and limited movement in the cabin.

A year on, we have gradually and safely reintroduced some of the onboard services and continue to add new features to enhance our onboard experience."

flydubai has introduced a complimentary inflight entertainment streaming service to its fleet of Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft earlier in May. The new innovative digital streaming solution is offered by AIRTIME, the carrier’s WiFi connectivity provider.

Commenting on the launch of the new content streaming service, Daniel Kerrison, Vice President Inflight Product at flydubai, added, "flydubai is committed to meeting the needs of its passengers. Inflight entertainment and WiFi connectivity have become an essential part of the travel experience. The new complimentary streaming service will enable more passengers to stay entertained for the duration of their flights. We will add more content in additional languages in the coming few months."

Related Topics

May 2020 Market All

Recent Stories

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

3 minutes ago

ITIC’s Middle East Tourism Investment Summit beg ..

3 minutes ago

Special initiative police stations to help changin ..

4 minutes ago

Two Russian Aircraft Tu-160 Complete Planned Fligh ..

4 minutes ago

PTI to organize protest rallies to express solidar ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad police trace blind murder case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.